Shatta Wale's Dreams live

ALMOST two years after its release, the various artistes compilation Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition has reaped success on the Billboard Canadian chart with Shatta Wale's Dreams.

Dreams entered the Billboard Canadian Digital Song Sales chart at number 26 last week.

Executive producer of the Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica series, Sean “Contractor” Edwards is upbeat about the latest turn of events.

“We are obviously happy with the song entering the chart. Shatta Wale has worked with us on two other compilations, namely Jamaica Garrison Christmas with the song Property and a remix of Dream featuring Ed and Jethro Sheeran was featured on our Reggae Vaccine album,” said Edwards.

The Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition was released on June 5, 2020. It charted on several iTunes charts globally, including in Ghana and it also made the top 10 of the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.

Other artistes featured on the compilation include Peetah Morgan, Sizzla, Vybz Kartel, Singing Melody, Tommy Lee Sparta, Kiprich, Skillibeng, Wayne Wonder, Capleton, and Elephant Man.

Dreams was produced by YGF/Top Braff Entertainment. The song also topped the Canadian iTunes Reggae chart while topping out at number six on the all-genre iTunes Canadian Songs chart.

Shatta Wale had previously hit the multiple Billboard charts in 2019 as a featured act on Major Lazer's Already, which also features Beyoncé. That song also charted briefly on the Hot R&B Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.

As a solo act Shatta Wale's album Reign went to six on Billboard's World Albums chart in 2018.

From Ghana, the dancehall/reggae artiste — whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr — got his break in 2004 with Moko Hoo, featuring Tinny. The song earned him a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards. He is known in his homeland for songs such as Dancehall King, Enter the Net, and Like My Ting.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Shatta Wale said he has a spiritual connection to Jamaican music. And, despite the global growth of Afrobeat, reggae will always have its pride of place.

“Reggae has made everybody to be conscious — to think of righteousness, think of moving in a certain direction of life that is going to be a positive impact to others,” he said.

“I think Jamaica's music has really taught me much about life – how to get conscious, how to show love to people, how to relate to people, how to spread the word of God... That's why I have to follow the dancehall market and reggae music,” he continued.

Shatta Wale said he got exposed to Jamaican music by his father.

“I got exposed to Jamaica through music and the vibes. My dad used to play a lot of Jamaican records and, up to now, I still have a relationship with Jamaica,” he said.

He has worked on several collaborations with Jamaican acts, including Jah Vinci, Aidonia, and Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale is one of several Afrobeat acts who have transitioned to the global stage. Others include Davido, Burna Boy, and D'Banj.