Shawn Antoine looks to Curfew

SINGER Shawn Antoine is known for songs dealing with matters of the heart. On his latest single Curfew , he continues in that zone.

“ Curfew was inspired by not only the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the idea of securing someone for the long weekends without any strings attached,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Curfew was released more than a week ago and was produced by long-time collaborator Frankie Music.

According to the singer, romantic songs do not define him as an artiste. He considers himself versatile.

“I have definitely found my lane, been there and definitely done that so just living my best life now and singing about it. I wouldn't say it defines me but what I can say is that I consider myself versatile enough to flip the coin and sing about the next side and be equally as convincing,” he explained.

It has been 10 years since Shawn Antoine decided to pursue music professionally. The journey for the recording artiste, producer, songwriter and accompanist hasn't been an easy one.

“I find my journey a hard one because it's a competitive industry where thousands of songs are being released daily from Jamaica alone. It is easy to get overshadowed and even harder to maintain the spotlight so that kind of challenges me to be more creative and stand out even more,” he said.

All Night (from the Consistency rhythm), Strongest Woman, Shooting Star, and Liv Life are some of his previous releases.

“I am bringing professionalism from a musical standpoint, a smooth voice to dancehall music – an international sound – and also versatility in terms of the type of songs coming from the Caribbean,” Shawn Antoine added.

— Kevin Jackson