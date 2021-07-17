Shayy Soprano set for spotlight

Brooklyn-raised dancehall singjay Shayy Soprano is confident she'll get her big break.

“I know I have the talent and the image to make it big in the music business. I'm a very hard-working individual; when I want something, I go after it earnestly, I don't play around. I am putting in the work and I'm making the right connections. I'm confident that it's not going to take long for me to make a breakthrough in the biz,” said Shayy Soprano.

She is currently promoting Temptation. Produced by Jherdon Records, Temptation is available on all popular digital platforms, including i Tunes, Spotify and Amazon Music. The song has an accompanying music video.

“This my first official solo project. This song has the potential to be a hit, so my team and I are pushing it really hard,” she said.

Shayy Soprano (given name Shauna McCrea) was born in New York to Jamaican parents.

“I was born in the US, but I'm very much in touch with my Jamaican heritage and my roots which is evident in my music. Even if I record other genres of music, you're still going to hear the Jamaican flavour because it's embedded in my DNA,” she said.

Shayy Soprano holds a bachelor's degree in music and business administration from York College and an associate degree in theatre from LaGuardia Community College.

She launched her recording career last year when she was featured on Bhri$2wavy's single Bad Gyal, alongside Rhandy Rover (New Royalty Records).