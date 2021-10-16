Shea seeking to help

LATOYA Shea, a Jamaican-born US-based spiritual life coach, said she is reaching out to the reggae and dancehall communities.

“I believe that as one searches for a deeper meaning of life, people realise that their truest desire is to know God. This includes artistes and non-artistes alike. I realise that much of what we were taught is based on misinformation and folk tales. I believe that a lot of artistes, though they say they walk with God, they don't know Him,” said Shea.

The entertainment community has been shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the livelihood of its practitioners. In recent weeks, a number of artistes have been making the news for the wrong reasons.

“A spiritual life coach explores the deeper connections between people and God. They help others gain an understanding of who God is, how He sees them and in turn support and guide them in aligning their self-perception with His. This ultimately leads to the highest and best expression of themselves,” she explained.

“I believe spiritual life coaching helps you change your life by changing the way you operate on a deeper level in order to manifest the life you want to live,” she said.

Shea, who is employed as a certified registered nurse anaesthetist (CRNA), believes that it was her destiny to be a spiritual life coach.

“I've been coaching people since my early teens, but I was unaware of what authority I was doing it by. I just thought I had much insight and God just got me no matter what,” she explained.

She landed her dream job in 2017 as a CRNA, providing anaesthesia and analgesia to patients before and after surgery at the Mayo Clinic in the USA.

“In 2017, I had my dream job but my spirit was unhappy. I had everything I had worked really hard for, but it didn't matter. So I started to seek God...,” she said.

Since that time, she has accepted her calling as a spiritual life coach.

“It is my will to do the will of the Lord Jesus Christ,” she said.