Shen, Buju on Kanye's album

KANYE West's 10th studio album Donda was released on Sunday. The 26-track set, produced by Good Music, is distributed by Def Jam Recordings.

Donda is named after West's mother Donda West, who died in 2007.

Jamaicans are featured on three of the album's tracks.

Shenseea appears on two — Ok Ok Part 2 (which also features Rooga) and Pure Souls (featuring rapper Roddy Ricch). Ok Ok Part 2 and Ok Ok Part 1 were both produced by Matthew “Boi-1da” Samuels, a Grammy-winning and multi-platinum-selling producer and songwriter, born in Jamaica but now resides in Canada.

Believe What I Say features Buju Banton.

Last Thursday, West hosted his third listening party at Chicago's Soldier's Field. The event had several celebrity guests, including Shenseea and Marilyn Manson.

West, 44, has never hidden his appreciation for Jamaican music. The winner of 22 Grammy Awards has worked with Jamaicans and also sampled Jamaican music on two of his previous albums, 2013's Yeezus and 2016's The Life of Pablo.

Yeezus, which has been certified 2x platinum in the United States, features the track I'm in It which contains the vocals of dancehall artiste Agent Sasco. The set also features I am a God which contains a sample of Forward Inna Dem Clothes by Capleton, while the track Send it Up sampled Memories by Beenie Man.

The Life of Pablo features a sample of Sister Nancy's Bam Bam in the track Famous, while Wolves took a bite from Walking Dub by Sugar Minott.

West has sold more than 160 million records worldwide. In 2005 and again in 2015, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.