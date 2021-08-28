Shen, Kanye bare souls

PURE Souls (Donda Chicago), a song by American rapper Kanye West featuring rapper Roddy Ricch and dancehall artiste Shenseea, was uploaded to the Internet yesterday.

The song — purported to be among the final cuts making West's forthcoming album Donda (scheduled for August 28 release) — has garnered positive feedback from fans on social media.

On Thursday, West, 44, hosted his third listening party to celebrate his 10th studio album. The event, which took place at Chicago's Soldier's Field, had several celebrity guests, including Shenseea and Marilyn Manson.

Shenseea's co-manager, Romeich Major, said he could not give any information on the project.

“Shenseea is a huge fan of all artistes making music. And yes, Kanye is an icon so she respects him and his music,” was all Major was willing to say to the Jamaica Observer.

Social media, however, was alight with compliments for the song.

“The diversity of Roddy and Shenseea is unlike any other. Bless up, Kanye,” said Kipchirchir Robin on YouTube.

Rasheda Ellis said, “Shenseea JMJMJMJM. Well done, island gyal.”

Ibarry Benson posted, “I absolutely love the addition of Shenseea here. I already loved the first two versions of the song but I personally think the new outro really elevated it even more. It's heavenly and immaculate to hear.”

West has never hidden his appreciation for Jamaican music. The winner of 22 Grammy Awards, he has worked with Jamaicans and also sampled Jamaican music on two of his previous albums, 2013's Yeezus and 2016's The Life of Pablo.

Yeezus, which has been certified 2x platinum in the United States, includes the track I'm in It which features the vocals of Agent Sasco aka Assassin. The set also features I am a god, which contains a sample of Forward Inna Dem Clothes by Capleton, while Send it Up sampled Memories by Beenie Man.

The Life of Pablo features a sample of Sister Nancy's Bam Bam in the track Famous, while Wolves took a bite from Walking Dub by Sugar Minott.

West has sold more than 160 million records worldwide. In 2005 and 2015 Time magazine named him among the 100 most influential people in the world.

Last month Shenseea released the track Run Run which has garnered over 4.8 million views on YouTube. Her most recent song, Be Good, was released a week ago and has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.