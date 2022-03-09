Shenseea debuts on four charts

R U That , the latest single from Shenseea's forthcoming album Alpha , makes its debut on four major Billboard charts.

The song, which features American rapper 21 Savage, debuts at 37 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, 25 on Rap Airplay, 34 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and 36 on Rhythmic Airplay Top 40.

Alpha, which features production from the likes of Rvssian among others, is scheduled for release on March 11 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope.

Among the tracks are Target featuring Tyga, Lick with Megan Thee Stallion, Bouncy featuring Offset, Henkel Glue featuring Beenie Man, Lying if I Call it Love featuring Sean Paul, Sun Comes Up, Body Count, and Hangover.

On Billboard's Global 200 chart, No Lie by Sean Paul featuring Dua Lipa re-enters at 188, while Cheap Thrills by Sia and Sean Paul dips to 200.

Cheap Thrills is having better luck on the Global Excluding US 200 chart, backtracking from 149 to 153. No Lie steps up from 130 to 113, while the recently RIAA-certified, 5x platinum (Latin) single Nostalgico by Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown slips 165 to 188.

Ini Kamoze's Here Comes the Hotstepper single rises from 18 to 11 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

Over to the stream- and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers lead for 113 weeks with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection holds at two, while Sean Paul's BPI-certified silver hits collection Dutty Classics Collection re-enters at number three.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are four and five, respectively, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution jumps back onto the chart at six.

Mad Love: The Prequel by Sean Paul inches up to seven, while Labour of Love by UB40 re-enters at number eight, its highest peak on this chart. The album was first released in 1983 when this reggae chart never existed.

Holding firm at nine is the album Here Comes the Hotstepper by Ini Kamoze while Greatest Hits by UB40 crashes from three to 10.

Here's a bit of chart trivia for you. Twenty-five years ago this week on the Billboard Reggae Album chart dated March 14, 1997, Bounty Killer held down the number one spot with My Xperience.

Interestingly, three of the acts on this week's chart were on the chart 25 years ago.

At two was Natural Mystic by Bob Marley and the Wailers (the album later peaked at number one), Boombastic by Shaggy (peaked at number one), Best of Vol One by UB40 was number four, while Til Shiloh by Buju Banton was five.

Maestro by Beenie Man (which peaked at number three) was six, and The Best of Vol Two by UB40 was number seven.