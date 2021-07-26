Shenseea's 'pan-demonium'

Singjay Shenseea served up a scorching-hot performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Florida on Friday after she made her grand entry in a jerk pan.

The entertainer was accompanied by her team, including co-manager Romeich Major who was clad in an apron and a chef's hat, with a pair of tongs to top off the props. Popular disc jockey E-Money revved up the excitement by asking the thousands of screaming patrons inside the Hard Rock Stadium if they “wanted some real jerk chicken”.

Shenseea finally emerged from the jerk pan to deliver hits like ShenYeng Anthem, Trending Gyal, Hard Drive, Blessed, and Lighter with Tarrus Riley. Her 22-minute set also comprised choreographed dance pieces to Sean Paul's Get Busy and Rihanna and Drake's Work.

Fellow artiste and colleague Ding Dong later joined to deliver tracks like Badman Forward Badman Pull Up and Gas.

Meanwhile, social media users have been creating a frenzy about Shenseea's grand entrance.

“Proud is an understatement. Continue making us proud Shen. I am rooting for you from day one until now. You did what was supposed to be done,” Nickee Fran wrote on Instagram.

Sean Castle tweeted, “I'm so proud of Shenseea and her whole team for that Rolling Loud performance.”

“Shenseea performing at Rolling Loud is a huge accomplishment for a Caribbean artiste. I love her so much,” Ellie Mitchell added.

Rolling Loud is the world's largest hip hop festival. The three-day concert series, which ended yesterday, also featured big names like Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, City Girls, Young MA, Saint Jhn, Tyga, T-Pain, Rod Wave, and Gucci Mane.