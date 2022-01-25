Shenseea talks Alpha

SHENSEEA says her recently released single Lick is only a taste of what her debut album Alpha will comprise come March 11. She was speaking on her Instagram Live on the weekend.

“That's why this moment is so big for me, because it's the start of what I'm going to do. I'm telling you. For the album that's coming, that album is for everybody. I named the album Alpha because it resonates with my personality. I've always felt like the head of my household, and I run things, not things running me. Me leading, not me following people. People follow me. I lead. I am a leader. It means strength for me...To be an alpha is to be strong, to lead, to be dominant, and I've been dominating,” said the 25-year-old, whose given name is Chinsea Lee.

Lick is produced by Canadian producer Murda Beatz, who is best known for his work with the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, and Travis Scott, among others.

It features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has racked up over 3.4 million views on YouTube in just three days.

Shenseea further said Alpha will show her versatility as an artiste, and not merely focus on Jamaican genres.

“I told myself, 'I'm going to do dancehall for five years.' I've given myself to dancehall, I've given y'all hits upon hits upon hits upon hits for five years. I'm not leaving dancehall because I could never, but I have such a bigger dream for myself, ever since I was a child. I'm going to achieve it because, at the end of the day, it is my life. It is what I want and what I have always dreamt of,” she said.

Shenseea is currently riding on a musical high. Last year, she released the buzz-worthy tracks Run Run and Be Good. Prior to Lick, she released Dolly.

Last December, the singjay won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act.

Shenseea came to prominence in 2016 with the collaboration Loodie featuring Vybz Kartel. Her subsequent hit songs include Side Chick Song, Blessed, Be Go od, Lighter (with Tarrus Riley), You're The One I Love, and Shenyeng Anthem.