Shenseea to headline Sumfest

RISING global artiste Shenseea is the headline act for Reggae Sumfest slated for the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay from July 20-23.

The announcement comes just days after the release of Shenseea's critically acclaimed debut album ALPHA on March 11.

“After the two-year break due to COVID, we had to come back with a bang and give the fans an epic line-up,” said Reggae Sumfest's executive director Josef Bogdanovich.

“The return of Reggae Sumfest is going to be one for the books. The DownSound Entertainment team is delighted to have Shenseea as one of the headliners for Sumfest 2022. This is only the tip of the iceberg, however, we have been planning the return of Sumfest for two years and we have an incredible festival planned for fans of Jamaican music,” he continued.

ALPHA debuted at number one on the iTunes Reggae charts. It features several big name international artistes, including Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Offset and dancehall legends Sean Paul and Beenie Man.

Shenseea has not stopped making power moves. In late 2021, she became the first female dancehall artist to hit Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 17 years and the first to perform on the Rolling Loud stage in both Miami and New York. She is also recognised as the sole female rapper on Kanye West's Grammy-nominated album DONDA, where she's heard in Pure Souls and in Ok Ok Pt 2.

The return of Reggae Sumfest comes during a critical period of Jamaica's history — the 'Jamaica 60' Independence celebrations.

Bogdanovich shared that Reggae Sumfest 2022 will pay homage to those who helped make that milestone possible in a major way.

“Music is the ultimate expression of independence. Reggae and dancehall have always been a true reflection of the strength and fire of the Jamaican people. It is, therefore, essential that Jamaican music is right at the heart of the celebrations of this critical milestone in Jamaica's journey,” he said.