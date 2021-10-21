Shishenkeh rhythm takes flight

Ras Junior grew up around sound systems, so it came as no surprise that he decided to delve further into music.

“It's a long time that I have been involved in music. My uncle introduced me to the sound system culture, where I was a selector, and later on I started my own sound. So the love for the music has been there for a while,” Ras Junior told the Jamaica Observer.

Shishenkeh, his debut music production, was released in June. It features Hey Youth Man by Cleon Williams, Jigsy King's Oh My God, Hills Man's Mother of the Yard, A Nuh We Dat by Peetah Morgan, Give a Little Love by Luciano, Forward by Lukie D, and Louie Culture's Deh Yah Pon De Juggling.

“I always wanted to get into music production and I was listening to several beats. This beat just hit me right away,” said Ras Junior.

Released on NeWave Music on June 11, Shishenkeh is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

“The project took about six months to complete. I wanted to inspire positive vibes with this project and I believe we have accomplished that,” he said.

Ras Junior, whose real name is Clement Ross, is originally from the district of Somerset in St Thomas. He presently resides in Retreat.

“The renditions are in keeping with providing enjoyment in this time as folks ponder their future in this pandemic, while providing the ability for rock and groove for the dancers. We are looking to more conscious vibe that will appeal to the hearts and minds of people,” Ras Junior added.