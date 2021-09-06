Short Boss makes case for seniors

SHORT Boss believes seniors in Jamaica are not treated with the utmost respect they deserve, compared to other societies.

“It is utter shame and disrespect to see the inhumane experience that some of our senior citizens go through daily. Yes, not because they are unable to work any longer, means we should write them off,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the 2017 Digicel Rising Star winner, he has been to places of business where there were no accommodations for senior citizens.

“Seniors have made great contributions in the Jamaican society. They are the architect of great moral standards,” said Short Boss, 27, who added he lived with his father's parents for a short while.

In Japan, the elderly are generally treated with respect. Many Japanese families have several generations living under one roof. This factor is believed to be one of the many reasons that in Japan, elderly people live longer than any other population.

Seniors are considered people aged 60 and over. In 2020, population aged 60 years and over for Jamaica was 392.93 thousand people. Over the last 50 years, the senior citizen population grew substantially from 162.75 to 392.93 thousand.

The singer lauded organisations, including HelpAge International (Jamaica), for their efforts in assisting older people claim their rights, challenge discrimination and overcome poverty, so that they can lead dignified, secure, active and healthy lives.

The Government also provides special treatment for seniors through Jamaica Drugs for The Elderly Programe (JADEP), which Short Boss gave the thumbs up.

Short Boss's given name is Akeem Smith. He is anticipating a warm reception for the music video for the song I'm Not The Only One, co-produced by Outfytt Boss and IWAAD Music LLC imprints.

“This video, which everyone is anticipating, will be released September 23, 2021 which will be on my birthday,” he said.

Born in St Ann's Bay in the Garden Parish. He attended the history-rich Jamaica College in Kingston.

He entered and placed third in the KFC On The Verge Talent Contest in 2009, and won Digicel Rising Star in 2017.

Among his recordings are Smile and Wave, Too Good, and Mama.