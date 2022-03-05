Shubs World Party bashes Putin's war

JAMAICAN music group Shubs World Party has joined the chorus of those protesting Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, with the anti-war ditty entitled The Putin Song (Give Peace a Chance).

The song, which has been released via the 619 Recording Studio label on YouTube and Soundcloud, makes an impassioned plea for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to choose diplomacy instead of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that is now entering its second week.

The song is an interpolation of two classics: Dolly Parton's Jolene and John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Give Peace a Chance.

Manager Roger Grant, a Jamaican veteran of the music business, voices his alarm over “the lack of musical response from the reggae fraternity”.

“It seems we have gone soft and [are] losing the power reggae is known to exert over world affairs,” Grant said.

“This song is Shubs World Party's small contribution to voices for freedom, democracy and against tyranny. We have to let Mr Putin know in no uncertain terms that what he is doing is wrong,” Grant continued.

Since the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than one million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations.

There has been growing condemnation within the music industry of the attack, and Spotify said Wednesday it has closed its office in Russia indefinitely in response to what the audio-streaming platform described as Moscow's “unprovoked attack on Ukraine”.

Shubs World Party is a four-person unit based in Philadelphia, United States, and is known for performing various genres. Some members are Americans, but in the tradition of reggae with its reputation for protest music, the song emerged as a hybrid of marching band music mixed with reggae.

Shubs World Party started in 2021, releasing several singles and an EP called Metrodub on VP Records.