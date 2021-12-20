Silent Night for Chris Demontague

Silent Night is the latest song from reggae singer Chris Demontague. In it he looks at the origin as well as the commercialisation of Christmas.

“The more I conduct research and read, the more I realise that the system is broken; it only benefits a few, and this is driven home even more so with the excess and shameless commercialisation of Christmas,” he said.

“This song serves a dual purpose – one is to teach the people the history. We celebrate but we don't realise the origins of Christmas and what this pagan holiday means. We as a people need to understand our past before we know our future. And two, this is a wake-up call to the authorities that we can't pretend anymore, we have to realise what is going on, face the reality that there is a growing disparity between the haves and have-nots. We need real change,” said Chris Demontague.

Silent Night was released on the Danger Zone Music Group imprint on December 15 via all digital download platforms.

Silent Night is the first single from the upcoming EP entitled Mixed Emotions slated to be released in February 2022 for Black History Month.

Chris Demontague is known for singles such as Missing You and Couldn't Believe.