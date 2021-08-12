Simpson teams with Matterhorn for charity

Kimisha Simpson, founder of charitable organisation Ignite Jamaica, has teamed up with popular selector Tony Matterhorn to provide assistance to students in Manchester.

“Tony Matterhorn has a shared desire to help our children and youth of Jamaica. He has been willing to share our mission with others across the island and internationally. Reggae and dancehall culture is a huge part of Jamaica and many of our artistes and musicians use their platform for positive changes. We want the world to see that more and our social media platform is dedicated to sharing the positive narratives of Jamaicans often times overlooked,” Simpson told the Jamaica Observer.

Founded in March, Ignite Jamaica recently formed a partnership with Christiana Leased Primary School in Manchester, Simpson's hometown. The organisation plans to assist the school this summer with donated items such as electronic tablets, school supplies and children's literature.

Simpson — who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Manchester — added that she recognised the inability of many students to find school necessities.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic I saw the need in my community for overcoming barriers so students can access their learning due to the lack of Internet connectivity, access to technological tools, and lack of access to their basic necessities such as food. I realised the needs in my community was also a need in communities across the world. I knew I wanted to help in any way I could and felt that Jamaica would be the best place for me to do so, the country I am most proud to be a descendant of and have a love for,” she said.

So far, the organisation has donated 13 tablets, hundreds of children's literature books to develop their school library, and basic school stationary kits including pencils, colouring tools, erasers.

Simpson believes her benevolent efforts coincide with the mission statement of the primary school in providing quality education.

“The mission of Christiana [Leased] Primary School is to deliver a superb primary education in a comfortable and nurturing environment resulting in students who are spiritually aware, socially responsible, physically acute, academically successful, and have developed a passion for lifelong learning. Christiana is predominantly a farming community and most of their students fall in the medium to low socio-economic levels,” she said.

She also hopes more entertainers will come on board to support the cause.

“We hope that other artistes will see the work that we are doing and support our mission. We are excited at the possibility of partnering with other donors and sponsors that have the shared belief that all children deserve the opportunity to access instruction and an opportunity to build their knowledge. Our partners are advocates for all children and investors in generational growth,” Simpson added.