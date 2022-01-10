Sinéad seeks solace in Bob

IRISH pop singer Sinéad O'Connor found comfort in the lyrics Bob Marley's Ride Natty Ride as part of a tribute to her son, who committed suicide over the weekend.

Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, 17, died on Friday morning after he went missing from the Tallaght University Hospital's suicide watch ward days before.

The grieving mother took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news with fans, while attaching a link with the 1979 Marley song.

“This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us,” she wrote.

Ride Natty Ride appears on Bob Marley and the Wailers's 11th studio album Survival (1979). Co-produced by Island Records and Tuff Gong Records, the set comprises songs including Babylon System, Zimbabwe, Africa Unite, Ambush in the Night, and Survival.

O'Connor, who came to global prominence in 1990 with the Prince-written Nothing Compares 2U, is no stranger to Jamaican culture.

In 2011, she released a reggae-flavoured track titled How About I Be Me. It was produced by Jamaican Kemar “Flava” McGregor and included on his compilation of various artistes Club Dance Riddim, that same year.

O'Connor has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, and she won the Best Alternative Music Performance category at the 1991 Grammy Awards for her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Her first album, The Lion and The Cobra, was nominated for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance at the 1989 Grammy Awards. Her last album, Theology, ranked within the top 20 albums charts in the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom, and was listed on the top 100 charts in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Canada.