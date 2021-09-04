Singa Vytal appeals to corporate Jamaica

DESPITE the reduction in business days, Singa Vytal is encouraging corporate Jamaica not to forget the needy students as they prepare for back-to-school.

“Thousands of students are not even half prepared for school because parents cannot afford the costs. And, although government is trying hard, they alone cannot fill the gaps,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I urge corporate Jamaica to see where you can increase your sponsorship budget. Don't watch your projections, give allowances, make adjustments and cut another slice to help the poor,” he continued.

The spike in COVID-19 cases has caused a disruption to face-to-face classes and several students find it challenging to source laptops and tablets to access classes in the virtual space.

Uncertainty surrounds the resumption of face-to-face classes for this academic school year 2021 to 2022.

In an effort to curtail the surge of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced seven no-movement days on Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

On Wednesday, Holness extended the no-movement days for six additional days: Sunday, September 5; Monday, September 6; Tuesday, September 7; Sunday, September 12; Monday, September 13; and Tuesday, September 14.

The islandwide curfew remains at 7:00 pm on weekdays and 6:00 pm on Saturdays.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said she would love to see the face-to-face mode in high schools in October.

Meanwhile, Singa Vytal (born Stenneth Waugh) is promoting Unkind, set for release in mid-September on the V D's Record Production label.

“This was inspired by the attitudes of people who are unkind to others. I still hear about the killing of innocent people, so I would like them to understand that we need to care for others,” he said.

Born in Cumberland, Manchester, he relocated to Kingston to join his mother. He attended Denham Town Secondary (now high school) and after graduation, relocated to Old Harbour in St Catherine.

He was introduced to the principals of One Sleeve Recording Studio and that led to his debut single Sad Ending in 2012.

Other songs include Can't Think of Leaving, Can't Take It No More, Take Myself Away, and Inhumane.