Singer calls for Garvey Bay

Singer calls for Garvey BayTuesday, August 17, 2021
REGGAE singer Lovingoldschool is excited about his new single Marcus Garvey Bay .
“Marcus Garvey is Jamaica's greatest national hero; he's also the father of the pan-african movement and the Civil rights movement. He's the greatest black man that has walked the face of the Earth. He deserves all honours and accolades, and I am paying tribute to him with this song,” he said.
The Clarendon-born artiste, who grew up in St Ann, is calling on the mayor and St Ann Municipal Corporation to change the parish capital's name from St Ann's Bay to Marcus Garvey Bay.
“Marcus Garvey is the most prominent historical figure to emerge from St Ann. He's known worldwide for the work that he has done to uplift the black race. The best tribute that we can give this great man in the 134th year of his birth is to rename the parish capital in his honour. I'm appealing to the mayor and the members of the parish council to make this a reality,” implored Lovingoldschool.
Produced by Lovingoldschool, Marcus Garvey Bay will be released on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon at the end of August.
