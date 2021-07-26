Singer Da'Ville gets baptised

Singer Da'Ville gets baptisedMonday, July 26, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Singer Da'Ville has given his life to Christ. The Always on My Mind singer made a post on his Instagram page earlier last week in which he wrote: “Had the privilege to make the best decision of my life. Thanks to everyone who supported, mentored and encouraged me.”
It was accompanied by a photo of a pastor baptising the singer in a pool of water.
Da'Ville, who has been residing in Florida for several years now, is known for a string of hits on the reggae and dancehall circuit. He is the former lead singer for the group ARP (Always Ready to Perform) which topped the charts in the late 1990s with Missing You, featuring Beenie Man.
After embarking on a solo career, he signed with Donovan Germain's Penthouse label where he scored hits with covers of Smokey Robinson's Cruisin and Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt's All My Life (featuring Marcia Griffiths). All My Life won a Reggae Soca Music Award in 2001 for Best Collaboration.
His later hits included Always on My Mind (a remix featured Sean Paul), This Time I Promise, We're in Heaven (produced by NAP Musiq), Can't Get Over You, and Bring It On (Hey Baby).
Da'Ville is the son of veteran 1980s deejay Jah Thomas.
