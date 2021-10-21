Singer Last Disciple rises up

American reggae singer Last Disciple hopes that the songs from his most recent album will highlight pressing societal issues.

“Its message is relevant to the times. So, I want it to be heard by as many as possible. The records are all original tracks by some of the greatest players in Jamaica. There are dub versions on the B-side as well, so I would love people to enjoy the album… To have an album tour is a main goal, as well,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“This album covers a multitude of topics such as injustices, truth and rights, the need of man for a woman, and gratitude to the Almighty,” he continued.

Released on September 24, the 10-track project, titled Rise Up, was produced by the artiste on the 4WORDPRESSRECORDS label.

Other key players in the production include Rashuan “Kush” McAnuff, Nadia Harris McAnuff, the late Winston “BoPee” Bowen as maestro, Franklin Bubbler Waul, and Wormbass.

Last Disciple (given name: Brad Brandt) was born in South Carolina but spent most of his life in Florida and California. He added that he has visited Jamaica over 10 times, and has a personal connection with the reggae genre, revealing that some of his inspirations are Peter Tosh, Garnett Silk, Bob Marley, Lee Scratch Perry, and Joseph “Culture” Hill.

“I feel reggae music. The message and the music itself. It's spiritual music. It resonates deeply with me,” he said, listing collaborations with Sizzla Kalonji, Aza Lineage, and Meeka Nyota.

The build-up to the album started with the release of the official visuals for Morning Dew which premiered on July 25.

Prior to Rise Up, Last Disciple released the 14-track album Babylon Fall in 2014, and has over the years released many singles, such as Rasta Is Love, Mama Africa Just Bless and Babylon.