Singer Tilibop seeks answers

TILIBOP has released What's Going On , which speaks to the alienation and state of confusion facing people of colour even as the pandemic causes financial hardships.

“We're living in a crazy, mixed up world where our values are upside down. It can be a confusing and a 'downpressing' time so with this song, I am representing for all the people who have no voice, for all the talented ones who didn't overcome, endure and stay focused on their goals. A lot of youths, their 'mental' is not as strong, they just didn't make it...it is a mix[ed] up world,” said the reggae singer.

What's Going On was released on the Freeworll Entertainment Inc label on May 12. It is the third single from his I Am Reggae album, co-produced by Usual Suspects and Harmony Tree.

According to the singer, What's Going On is generating a buzz internationally. There are plans to shoot visuals for the song next month.

Tilibop is promoting the I Am Reggae 11-track debut album which was released in July and features other standout songs such as Pirate, Psalms, All That and Promise.

The artiste — whose real name is Marvin Amos — gained an appreciation for music as a young child from St Mary. He grew up in August Town and later attended Mona High School where he began to impress his peers with his vocal skills before launching out with his special brand of positive reggae music. He migrated to the United States in 2016.

He came to national prominence with Two O Clock a few years ago before finding an even bigger audience with his 2020 anthem All That.