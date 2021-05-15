Singer Triple Blaxxx gives praises

AS part of the Flames music camp during the 1990s, Sugar Black flew the banner of Rastafari along with singing partner Lebanculah. The Westmoreland-born artiste still gives Jah praise but with a different name and image.

Now living in Santa Barbara, California, he is known as Triple Blaxxx. His spirituality flows on Let Jah be Praised, a roots-reggae song produced by Issachar Muzik out of Los Angeles.

“ Let Jah be Praised is one of them songs that comes natural, the rhythm influence the melody and the words came through easy,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Triple Blaxxx has lived in California for “a couple years now”. He keeps busy by recording for different producers including Lloyd Shaw, principal of Issachar Muzik.

While reggae remains his sound of choice, he is open to experimenting with other genres.

“My music is still reggae/dancehall but a little influence creeps in somewhere along the way, especially since I'm around a lot of rap and pop artistes and producers,” said Triple Blaxxx.

With Lebanculah, the former Sugar Black recorded a number of songs including Start The War and Oh Jah, both produced by Flames, a label started by Tony Rebel to expose roots artistes. Back then, he wore dreadlocks and shared a kinship with label-mates including Garnet Silk, Everton Blender, Ras Shiloh, Kulcha Knox, and Utan Green.

He parted ways with Flames several years ago but maintains ties with some of his colleagues. His appearance may be more GQ than roots, but Triple Blaxxx continues to espouse consciousness.

“Rasta is an inborn concept. Once I'm a Ras, I'll always be a Rasta,” he said.

— Howard Campbell