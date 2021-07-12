Singing Vernon lobbies for youth

Singing Vernon believes community members and the Government should try to positively influence the youths to make better life decisions.

He reinforces that point in Hey Dread, produced by Eelcom Kastermans (Asher-E Productions). The song was released in May.

“The song is really about finding better ways for the youth. Just help them to understand that war is not the answer and they have to mind how they talk to their elders,” said Singing Vernon.

“Showing them that they can look at options to improve their lives, uplift themselves and to be respectable, will go a long way as it relates to their personal development,” he continued.

Hey Dread features Garner Parchment on guitar and Natel Hewitt on background vocals.

The reggae singer had glowing praises for the Netherlands-based producer.

“This is the first project that I've done with Asher-E, he's a fantastic producer. I love his approach to music production. He's all about making good reggae music and he always goes the extra mile to ensure that his productions are of the highest standard.”

Kastermans is in high spirits about the song and believes it can help to generate some traction in Europe for Singing Vernon.

Singing Vernon (given name Vernon Bourne) is from Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth. His other recordings include Hit Song, Golden Plan and Simple Life.