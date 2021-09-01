Singjay Empress Eko to get big break

REGGAE singjay Empress Eko is in an upbeat mood ahead of the release of her debut EP Break Away .

The seven-track EP — produced by Donovan Collins, the younger brother of legendary Jamaican musician Ansel Collins — is slated to be released before year-end.

“This project is very special to me. We've put a lot of hard work into it, and we're pleased with the results. All of the songs on my EP carry positive messages that I'm sure will resonate with music fans all over the world,” said Empress Eko.

The St Catherine-born singjay is currently promoting Bright Again on the DC Production label.

“I'm happy with the response that this single is receiving. It's getting support from deejays in Jamaica, the US, the UK and Europe. It's a good look for my career,” she said.

Empress Eko's given name is Leisa Reid. She made her recording debut in 2015 with Nobody Nuh Better Than Nobody on the DC Production imprint.

Her other songs are Know Weh You Want and Pree Dem which will also be included on the EP.