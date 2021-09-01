Singjay Empress Eko to get big break

Singjay Empress Eko to get big breakWednesday, September 01, 2021
|
REGGAE singjay Empress Eko is in an upbeat mood ahead of the release of her debut EP Break Away .
The seven-track EP — produced by Donovan Collins, the younger brother of legendary Jamaican musician Ansel Collins — is slated to be released before year-end.
“This project is very special to me. We've put a lot of hard work into it, and we're pleased with the results. All of the songs on my EP carry positive messages that I'm sure will resonate with music fans all over the world,” said Empress Eko.
The St Catherine-born singjay is currently promoting Bright Again on the DC Production label.
“I'm happy with the response that this single is receiving. It's getting support from deejays in Jamaica, the US, the UK and Europe. It's a good look for my career,” she said.
Empress Eko's given name is Leisa Reid. She made her recording debut in 2015 with Nobody Nuh Better Than Nobody on the DC Production imprint.
Her other songs are Know Weh You Want and Pree Dem which will also be included on the EP.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy