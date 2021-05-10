Singjay Enzo Kingston talks finance

Singjay Enzo Kingston talks financeMonday, May 10, 2021
ON-THE-RISE singjay Enzo Kingston Bwoy is encouraging fans to think about their financial freedom in his latest song Stock and Shares .
“The lockdown changed the way I think about making and spending money. I realised that without having money saved for a rainy [period] such as this past year with COVID-19, and [for some people who] have not worked the way they were used to due to the periodical lockdown, I would definitely have some financial hardship if I did not have my investments,” said the artiste, whose given name is Lorenzo Brown.
Officially released on April 23, Stock and Shares was produced by CEO Queen Entertainment & Management Inc (CEMI).
As an investor, he thought it was best to merge that with his music career.
“The thing is I have been getting into stocks and shares and this just seemed like the best time to showcase how I'm moving now. I'm all about stacking and getting paid for being my best self,” he added.
Enzo Kingston Bwoy hopes that his message will be well received.
“My music is always fun-filled; the vibes and energy have to be there. More than anything though, I just want people to listen to the words of the song; it never hurts to be a little more knowledgeable about money management,” he said.
Enzo Kingston Bwoy is originally from St Andrew. However, he is currently based in the United Kingdom. Officially signed to CEMI last year, he is known for other tracks like Bad Like Me and One Time.
— Kediesha Perry
