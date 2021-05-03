Singjay I-Stitch goes 'Hardcore'

Early in his career singjay I-Stitch accompanied Sizzla on stage, where he showed off his African-inspired dance moves. Recently, he recorded Hardcore, a collaboration with the fiery roots artiste who is like family to him.

Hardcore is produced by Everton “Caveman” Moore, I-Stitch's father and one of Sizzla's close friends. The single is done on a classic dancehall rhythm.

“It was I man who asked Dada Cavey at the making of the Answer riddim if Sizzla ever voice a 45 on that riddim, and he said no. So I suggest to Cavey, how about doing a song with the general and call it Hardcore, due to the struggle and hardship I see Dada and Sizzla guh through to help build the nation and help teach them,” said I-Stitch.

Hardcore is a comeback of sorts for the 31-year-old artiste, whose given name is Jahbar Moore. Previously, he recorded songs for his father as I-Stitch Jahstar, including Crocodile Rock and Let's Get Ready For School.

He first recorded the latter as a five-year-old. As I-Stitch Jahstar, he made his name as a dancer with moves like the Kick Wey and Thriller before concentrating on music full time.

Whether as a recording artiste or choreographer, I-Stitch's goal is consistent.

“In truth I can say I feel grateful with lots of gratitude, and feel thankful to know that I man is now an example for the younger generation who is more vulnerable to crime and violence. That this is the way to go. Just be creative and be happy,” he said.