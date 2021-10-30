Singjay Lahjihkal feels the love

Emerging singjay Lahjihkal is preparing for the Yuletide season with Need My Love.

Co-produced by G3K's Swain Johnson and Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins, the song is expected to be released November 1, 2021.

“As a youth growing up in Spanish Town, I can remember Christmas being one of the happiest times of the year, because you know things that you never get before will be coming. Grand market with all the fun and toys and then the gifts and extra foods. It's like everything tun up for Christmas. So I want to bring back those days in this song when people all over the world are expecting love and need their love in so many ways, including getting gifts,” he said.

Lahjikal explained that the song was sent to Hudgins months ago for consideration for his upcoming album and, based on the song's positive response, the producer decided to “run with it”.

For Hudgins, the song has great potention.

“I was hoping to have Lahjihkal team up with a chart-busting rapper to give him that extra boost, but he really doesn't need it. It's quite clear this song can easily take him further on the international stage,” he said.

The Spanish Town-based Lahjikal first recorded song, To The Team, was done in 2018. It was a tribute to the outstanding performance of the Jamaican team to the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil. The team came home with 11 medals — six gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Lahjikal, given name Romario Gayle, is from March Pen in Spanish Town and a past student of Jose Marti Technical High.

His other songs include Ah Bwoy, Be Like This, and Weh Di Money Deh, all on the G3K imprint.