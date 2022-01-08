Singjay Rod Pinnock gets creative

Rod Pinnock, a singjay/producer, is urging entertainers who have fallen on hard times due to COVID-19 to find creative ways of surviving.

“It's almost two years since the entertainment industry has come under a series of lockdowns. This means events which provide employment for entertainers are of the past. In my case, I have bills to pay, a son at home, and other full-time obligations which I am not able to honour. So, instead of staying down with COVID-19, I have decided to stay up with an enterprising business,” he said.

“Entertainers have been pleading with Government to cushion their massive losses which run into billions of dollars,” he continued.

In late December, in an effort to assist members of the entertainment, cultural and creative sectors, the Government announced a $90-m support package.

Pinnock, however, has been creative in earning a living. He has been producing a tonic wine dubbed Skcor.

“I was always in the business, on and off since 2017, but forced to make this business full-time as money is needed. One has to be innovative in these hard times, so when I first began it was to be used as a chaser. But, realising clients needed a one-time purchase, added rum to make the order complete. It all began going to Legend Studio, for example, and noticing the demand by entertainers for something to whet their appetite. Having my wines on spot would reduce the timeline when entertainers had to fund a shop outside, plus I would be making money for myself,” he said.

According to Pinnock, some of his clients include Sean Paul, Julian Marley, and Ken Boothe.

Pinnock recorded Eyes On Me, produced by Street 6 Classic and released June 2021, to complement his wine.

“The song comes through the struggles experienced developing my business. It is played by selectors at the very limited events we have now. I am now concentrating on getting my wines in wholesales, while targeting customers in other parishes,” he said.

Born Rockcliffe Pinnock, he was raised in Franklyn Town, Kingston. He attended Camperdown High. Pinnock launched out as a producer in 2003 with such artistes as Capleton ( Hot Hot Hot) and Frisco Kid ( Tek Time) on his Orize'n Global label.

As an artiste, some of his songs include It's A New Day, 99 Good and Cherry Gardens featuring CD Banging.