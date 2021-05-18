Singjay Sky Boss does summer song

SINGJAY Sky Boss is welcoming the summer of 2021 with his latest single It's Summer Time .

“This is a song I was hoping to touch down last summer but COVID burst on the scene and change up all my music plans. But, just as how I have to keep living despite COVID, my summer song is going to keep ringing in the ears of my fans even after summer is long gone,” he said.

“This song is about fun, a time of enjoyment. Due to restrictions we can't do some of the things we usually do like partying, so I want to bring back these memories,” he continued.

It's Summer Time was released two weeks ago on the Akebo Records label.

“Everytime I perform this song the whole place get alive and a sing along. It's catchy, and a favourite among children too,” he said.

Sky Boss (given name Howard Pryce) made his name in his community of Old Harbour, St Catherine, by performing at church concerts, birthday parties and funerals.

A past student of St Catherine High, his first recording was Thank You Jah on the Audio Traxx Records label in 2016.

His other songs include Where Were You, Why Now, and A Know You Die.