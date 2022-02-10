Sister act at NY Fashion Week

FOR 10 years, sisters Miriam Menso and Marilva Boksmeer dreamed about starting a fashion line to highlight the multi-racial culture of their native Suriname. That became reality in 2021 with the launch of M&M Royalty, which is based in Amsterdam.

The siblings got a big boost late last year when organisers of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) responded positively to creations they sent to Flying Solo, a company that oversees the event's fledgling designers.

“It means a lot for us. After so much hard work that we put in our collection we are glad for this opportunity and to show our collection to a big public. We want people to know M&M Royalty and after the show on 13th February, they have the opportunity to pre-order clothes through our website www.mmroyalty.com,” said Boksmeer, CEO of the company.

Eight of their pieces will be shown at NYFW which opens tomorrow and ends February 16. One of the fashion world's stellar showcases, it features designs from the biggest names in haute couture, and attracts buyers from major retail stores.

Menso is known in Jamaica as singer Empress Miriam Simone. She has collaborated with acts like Capleton and Sizzla, and worked with producer Bobby Digital.

Fashion is also a longtime passion and in recent years, she and Boksmeer have designed her costumes. Self-taught, they create most of M&M Royalty's products which range from Afro-centric dresses, bags and belts to urban wear that includes hoodies and sweatshirts.

Older of the sisters, Menso knew it was a long shot getting on NYFW.

“We found an advertisement from NYFW on the Internet and found out that they were looking for new designers to submit their brand and designs to Flying Solo. We submitted the drawings of our designs and they decided to give us an opportunity to partake on the show,” she said.

From the Suriname capital of Paramaribo, Menso and Boksmeer have spent much of their adult life in the Netherlands. Their multi-ethnic heritage (indigenous, Indian and black) is reflected in many of M&M Royalty pieces.

Menso said their designs are not limited to any demographic.

“We will offer our customers a collection that is modern but has been influenced by native indigenous and ancient royalty accents in the pieces. The audience we are seeking are men and women from all ages. Our collection is very broad and offers different possibilities,” she explained.