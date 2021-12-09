Skaii D Limit comes alive

Up-and-coming pop-dancehall artiste Skaii D Limit believes there is some value in collaborations between established artistes and emerging ones.

“Collabs can give you some recognition depending on the artiste especially, and on the song and how best you capitalise on the opportunity. At the end of the day though, everything needs its own promotion and every artiste needs to build their own fan base,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

This statement comes on the heels of her recent single with dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching titled Come Alive.

It was produced by Payne House Records and released on November 5.

Since its release, Skaii D Limit – whose given name is Crystal Francis – says it has been getting rave reviews.

“Most people who have heard the song so far love it. So my aim now is to reach more people with it, not just locally but all around the world as well,” she said.

The singjay also noted that the collaboration came about seamlessly.

“After trying to get a feature for the song, my manager got a random phone call from a friend of his asking him if I'd like to do a collab with Chi Ching Ching and we just made use of the opportunity,” she explained.

The Kingston native has always had a knack for music and started studies at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in 2014 to hone her craft.

Her other releases include a feature with dancehall deejay Leftside called Ill Nana and No Love.

— Kediesha Perry