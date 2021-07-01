Skaii D Limit speaks up for women

EMERGING pop-dancehall singer Skaii D Limit is encouraging other acts to lend their voices to the issue of violence against women.

“Well, I do believe that music has a big impact on listeners and can be an influence so I think as influencers, artistes can highlight issues in their music. I believe speaking out about it helps whether it's just talking or in a song,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The singer is currently promoting her single No Love which addresses the issue. Produced by Payne House Records, it was released on April 9.

Since its release, the 27-year-old — whose given name is Crystal Francis — has been channelling rave reviews.

“I've been getting all positive reviews so far and also a lot of airplay. It's been supported by both males and females, mostly males seemingly, which is good,” she said, adding that an accompanying music video is in the pipeline.

The Kingston native has always had a knack for music and started studies at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in 2014 to hone her craft.

Though she did not complete her degree, she was determined to pursue her goal.

“I've done multiple performances after I started Edna and recorded music with producers but officially began, I'd say when I released my first single called Take Me in January of this year,” said Skaii D Limit.

Her other releases include a feature with dancehall deejay Leftside called Ill Nana.

“I'm extremely grateful for the journey and everyone who's been a part of it so far. Everything along the way has been lessons and blessings. I'm looking forward to sharing lots more music with the world so people can truly get to know Skaii D Limit,” she added.