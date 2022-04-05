Skaii D Limit hails females

ON the heels of Women's History Month, emerging dancehall artiste Skaii D Limit is gearing up to release an ode to females — Phenomenal.

“I was inspired to do this song because of women empowerment. I've always wanted to release a song for the women. I want to connect with them,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Payne House Records, Phenomenal is slated to be released on April 13.

“This track is all about women, independence, leadership and confidence. I wanted to put out something that listeners could enjoy as a feel-good song,” the singer explained.

The month of March is celebrated as Women's History Month in the United States. It was borne out of a feminist push for equal access to jobs and education.

Meanwhile, Skaii D Limit says she contends with multiple challenges as a woman in the industry. However, she continues to press forward.

“It's a lot of work and effort. It's not always smooth sailing but I can say people respect me for my talent. I only strive to work harder and be more consistent and progressive,” she said.

Born Crystal Francis, the artiste sings and deejays in her signature dancehall meets R&B sound mixed in with reggae. With a talent that has been honed since her days as a student at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, she has been showcasing her voice on previous releases including Take Me, So Amazing, Toxic and No Love.

“As an artiste, I am versatile, there is no limit to what I can do. I'm constantly creating different types of music and building constant connections to help improve me as an artiste, determined to gain all the support I can get to push me forward,” she added.