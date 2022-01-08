Skeng's shift begins

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

The final quarter of last year saw the emergence of dancehall artiste Skeng with hits songs Gvnman Shift and Brrrp. His rise to recognition was sudden, and millions of fans, including law enforcement personnel, took to his catchy lyrics.

In just three weeks Gvnman Shift had amassed over 2,000,000 views on YouTube. In fact, two female members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) faced disciplinary action for a video which went viral of them lip-syncing to the hard-core tune while donning their uniforms and government-issued firearms.

During an interview, Skeng's road manager, Di Truth, shared that while every Jamaican reserves the right to support dancehall music, which is a major part of the country's cultural fabric, officers in uniform should know better.

“A just the natural love weh di two female dem have fi di song dem a display. But if the law set a certain rule for you to carry out as an officer, yuh haffi do that, worst dem inna dem uniform. I think for them to be in their uniform and breaking the rules it is fair for them to face disciplinary action,” he said.

He added: “If dem did off duty mi nuh think dem woulda have the Government tool [the guns] like that, so dem fully wrong. They are not just representing the law in uniform, but also the country, so dem must face the necessary action the law set fi dem face.”

Today, the music video has over 15 million views.

A past student of Wolmer's Boys' School, St George's College, Hydel High, and Quality Academics, Skeng has remained consistent and has continued to release a slew of other hits including Who Dat, YPree, Protocol, and Heaven Passport featuring Intense.