Skinny Fabulous puts on a show

SOCA superstar Skinny Fabulous came, saw, and conquered. He performed at the Smirnoff Experience Carnival launch at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston on Friday, March 25.

The Vincentian entertainer, whose last performance in Jamaica was in 2019, showed why he claimed the Soca Monarch title five times and should not be taken lightly.

“Jamaica is a place where I love to put on a show, as here, the audience is very diverse, so I get a wide cross-section of fans who truly appreciate soca and what I bring to the musical table. Because, let's say you are performing in Trinidad, you know it's a soca club and that's it. When you perform in Jamaica, you perform to dancehall, reggae, and a hip hop audience; so it's a very culturally diverse experience. I'm honoured to have been invited by Smirnoff to be part of the launch of their Carnival Experience,” said Skinny Fabulous.

Working from one side of the stage to the next, Skinny Fabulous turned out a scintillating performance and even when it was over, fans were not eager to let him go.

Brand manager for Smirnoff Lyshon Davis shared, “Smirnoff's Carnival Experience is a once in a lifetime escapade, so we needed the kind of on-stage energy that Skinny Fabulous if known for, and he delivered brilliantly tonight.”

Skinny Fabulous urges his fans, at home and abroad, to support Caribbean artistes.

“It's important that fans not only listen but also buy the music as that is how they truly support hard-working Caribbean artistes. It is one thing to support the shows but also go online and don't just buy Justin Beiber; don't just buy Beyonce, buy your Caribbean artistes.”

Skinny Fabulous' return to the Jamaican stage was a fitting launch of the vodka brand's Carnival Experience. Noting that Smirnoff has always been a champion for carnival in Jamaica, Davis said this year the intent is to give consumers a chance to experience carnival internationally.

“For the next eight weeks, consumers can enter to win an all-expenses paid trip to Miami Carnival in October 2022. That's three days in Miami with hotel accommodation, airfare, ground transportation, US$1,000 spending money, VIP Tickets to four lead-up parties, and a GenX Frontline costume – all paid for by the World's Number 1 Vodka,” explained Davis.