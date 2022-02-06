Skip goes on tour

Reggae artiste Skip Marley has just announced his first headline tour of the United States which will coincide with the release of the Let's Take It Higher documentary. The tour, dubbed Change, will kick off on March 20 in Tampa, Florida, and will include stops in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before concluding in West Hollywood, California, on April 27. The tickets went on sale as of last Friday.

“Excited to finally bring the music to the people. This tour marks a change for the better,”said Skip.

The documentary, which is being featured for free until February 7 on the subscription-based music, podcast and video streaming service Tidal, and features H E R, Rick Ross, D Smoke, Damian Marley, Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, and Inner Circle. The documentary is being highlighted on Tidal's homepage along with specially curated playlists including Skip's guest playlist, a Skip essentials playlist, and fresh new Marley playlists to celebrate Bob Marley's birthday.

Let's Take it Higher was produced by Boomshots, the official reggae and dancehall platform of Complex Media Networks and by Rob Kenner. The film was directed by Reshma B, who produced the acclaimed reggae documentary Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes.

Skip Marley is the son of Cedella Marley and David Minto, and grandson of Bob and Rita Marley.