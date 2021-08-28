Skystar's at it again

SKYSTAR is one step closer to stardom after gaining more attention after the release of Again.

“I've been getting lots of good and promising calls from bigwigs in the industry. The vloggers are picking up the video for Again, and the streams internationally and locally are tremendous for the single,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Canada-based Lethal Vybz, Again was released on August 6. It is featured on the 5th Galaxy Riddim.

Skystar (given name Ainsworth Rose) said the song's hit may be because of its relatability.

“This is the most heartfelt song any and every artiste can relate to. It depicts the harsh upcoming journey of every young artiste who got turned away from lots of gatekeepers, even some of their own close friends who put them aside because they didn't believe in the artiste's talent. Now that this artiste has gained the spotlight, they all want to act as if they played a part in getting the artiste through the gate,” he explained.

The Oberlin and Pembroke Hall High schools alumnus began music at age 15 when he was signed to Gabash Entertainment. On this label, he released his first two tracks — Rudeboy and Autobiography.

Skystar hopes to motivate other up-and-coming acts in the industry.

“I just hope this song can heal all wounded young artistes and give them the motivation to never stop, never give up on their dreams, keep pushing forward. It only takes one song and it will be a glorious moment,” he said.

Based in Canada, Skystar is a versatile artiste who dabbles in other genres. His 2019 EP, K20, is one of his most notable projects, having made it on the iTunes Canada charts. The set includes tracks such as Rotate, Top Life, and Picollo.