Slingerz takes aim at dancehall

Producer Kevin “Slingerz” Balgobin, principal of Slingerz Records, is eyeing international success with Love Experience by dancehall artistes Jada Kingdom and Teejay.

“Our hope for this project is to make the Billboard charts. I believe it has the potential, especially with the talent of Teejay and Jada Kingdom; their chemistry on this track is amazing so we're aiming for the stars. This is really the mindset for all of our projects. The goal is to always go for the moon, stars, and everything that's out there,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on July 16, the song is co-produced by Slingerz Records and Teejay's Top Braff Music imprint.

The Florida-born producer said he is pleased with the success of Love Experience.

“I've been hearing it playing on a lot of radio stations and parties. The girls are loving it and that's what we wanted, a special song for the ladies,” he continued.

Kevin and his brother Troy Balgobin co-founded Slingerz Records in November 2020. Since its inception, the label has worked with several established and emerging Jamaican dancehall acts.

The producer shared how the recent collab came to be.

“It was actually Teejay who made the connection to get Jada Kingdom on this track. It was a great move because she definitely delivered on the track as well as Teejay, they both proved to have a great musical chemistry together,” Balgobin said.

The producer, who has only visited Jamaica once, said he became exposed to dancehall music through a family-owned sound system in Guyana called Slingerz Family.

He has big dreams for his fledgling label.

“We try to create music that appeals not only to the dancehall fans but also internationally. We try to create that catchy vibe that no matter where you're from or what language you speak, the music makes you want to move and vibe to it. We want to stay true to our culture but still make international hits,” said Balgobin.

The label has songs including Want Party by Teejay, Trafalgar Road by Skillibeng featuring Equiliza, and Music Villain by up-and-coming deejay Honey Milan.