Sly and Robbie return to Billboard

PROLIFIC production duo Sly and Robbie return to the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart this week after an eight-year absence. The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs Roots Radics debuts for the first time at number nine.

It is the second entry for the 'Riddim Twins' who have produced many hit songs for Jamaican and international acts.

Produced by Argentinan Hernan Sforzini, The Final Battle: Sly and Robbie vs Roots Radics was released in 2019. The 12-track set, which was re-released on Record Store Day (June 12), has contributions from Luciano, Toots Hibbert, Ken Boothe, Horace Andy, Freddie McGregor, and Mykal Rose.

The first time Sly and Robbie charted on Billboard was in 2013 with Out of Many, One Music: Sly and Robbie Presents Shaggy, which rose to number three.

Elsewhere, Bob Marley and The Wailers clock 76 weeks at number one with Legend.

New at number two is Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor. The set was released June 12 and it features brand new dub mixes of six classic songs with the California ska band and dub greats Scientist and Mad Professor.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy dips one place to three, while for the first time since its North American release in 1975, Funky Kingston by Toots and The Maytals debuts on the Reggae Albums Chart. It enters at number four, giving the iconic act their seventh charting title.

Interestingly, Funky Kingston was first released in the United Kingdom in 1973 by Island Records subsidiary Dragon Records. A re-release in North America two years later via another Island Records affiliate Mango Records (with a slightly different track listing) saw the set peaking at number 164 on the Billboard 200.

Funky Kingston was voted 11th Best Album of 1975 in the annual Pazz and Jop Poll which was published in the Village Voice newspaper in America. In 2003, the American version of the album was ranked number 378 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Stick Figure's World on Fire slips to number five and its Set in Stone is down to six. UB40's Greatest Hits backtracks to seven.

Debuting at number eight is Roast Fish, Collie Weed and Corn Bread by Lee “Scratch” Perry. First released in 1978 by Perry's Upsetters label, a re-release on World Record Store Day (June 19) has resulted in renewed interest.

The recently silver certified Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul drops to number 10.

On the Romania Top 100 Airplay Chart, Justice (Get Up, Stand Up) by Nakkia Gold featuring Wiz Khalif and Bob Marley and The Wailers moves from number 96 to 84.

Sweet Caroline by Chaka Demus and Freddie McGregor is steady at number 12 on Radio Guerrilla Top 40 in Romania.

On regional charts, Never Knew Love Till You by Audley Rollen is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network Music (New York) Top 30 Chart, Go Down Deh by Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy is number one.