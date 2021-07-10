Slym seeks Billboard success

BEAT-MAKER/producer Ian “Slym” Lennon from Blackops Music is setting his sights on the Billboard music chart.

In recent times, Slym has worked on a few trending dancehall beats for Ajauni and Jahmiel's Never Give In; Ajauni's Lui Kang; the BMW Riddim, produced by selector Boom Boom, as well as the Claims Riddim which features hit single Bin Laden by Skillibeng and Tommy Lee Sparta.

Slym has also created projects that feature ZJ Liquid, Demarco, Xyclone, Tifa, Masicka, QQ, Khausion, Mr G, and Kalado.

“Building beats is a way for me to express my feelings, whatever my emotion is I just take it to the beat and it works. Seeing people's reaction to my beats and hearing the versatility from different artistes on the different projects shows me how creative I am and motivates me to continue this journey despite the challenges,” said Slym.

Right now, the producer said he is focused on becoming a Billboard composer.

“I am grateful for every acknowledgement of my work professionally as sometimes we are overlooked. My greatest motivation, though, comes from simply wanting to be one of the greatest role models my kids can look up to and say: 'My dad created that',” Slym said.

Slym is preparing to release the Game Changer rhythm.