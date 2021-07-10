Slym seeks Billboard success

Slym seeks Billboard successSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
BEAT-MAKER/producer Ian “Slym” Lennon from Blackops Music is setting his sights on the Billboard music chart.
In recent times, Slym has worked on a few trending dancehall beats for Ajauni and Jahmiel's Never Give In; Ajauni's Lui Kang; the BMW Riddim, produced by selector Boom Boom, as well as the Claims Riddim which features hit single Bin Laden by Skillibeng and Tommy Lee Sparta.
Slym has also created projects that feature ZJ Liquid, Demarco, Xyclone, Tifa, Masicka, QQ, Khausion, Mr G, and Kalado.
“Building beats is a way for me to express my feelings, whatever my emotion is I just take it to the beat and it works. Seeing people's reaction to my beats and hearing the versatility from different artistes on the different projects shows me how creative I am and motivates me to continue this journey despite the challenges,” said Slym.
Right now, the producer said he is focused on becoming a Billboard composer.
“I am grateful for every acknowledgement of my work professionally as sometimes we are overlooked. My greatest motivation, though, comes from simply wanting to be one of the greatest role models my kids can look up to and say: 'My dad created that',” Slym said.
Slym is preparing to release the Game Changer rhythm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy