SMC Group seeks presenter

LONDON-BASED SMC Group, which specialises in entertainment brand strategies, is about to kick-start its Caribbean operations with a first-of-its-kind digital series slated to start next month. The series is entitled Brands and Talents .

The company has begun a search for a host/presenter.

“We are looking for an energetic talent who is passionate about entertainment news from across the world and where that intersects with global brands. There is no specific demographic requirement; however, persons will be expected to stay on top of the latest brand partnership updates that feature entertainment and music talent and/or intellectual property,” CEO Maurice Hamilton told the Jamaica Observer.

Hamilton, who is of Jamaican parentage, says the host will be responsible for gathering and preparing weekly content on new brand partnerships, large-scale marketing campaigns involving entertainment talent and/or music and present it to the world in this exciting new digital series.

“What we are creating is a place for marketers and advertisers across the world to find current information and news on everything happening in the entertainment and marketing world and we are looking for a talented Jamaican to deliver that information. We've always believed that Jamaicans are some of the most talented and diverse people who can do just about anything, and this is just one of many opportunities we are exploring to export Jamaican talent to the world,” said Hamilton.

The SMC Group is known for global campaigns, including pop singer Jason Derulo's Coca-Cola 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem and Usain Bolt and Elephant Man's 'Stick Stick Stick' Puma campaign. The company has operations in 16 markets across the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Malta, Germany, Italy, Korea, Greater China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, France and Canada.

SMC Caribbean was launched earlier this year in Jamaica and although the company doesn't have a set office space, staff members have been working remotely from home.

Earlier this year the company began working with local stakeholders such as the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) to develop and export Jamaican talent to its global market.

Hamilton said his ultimate goal for the region is to position Jamaica as a credible creative hub within the international marketing community.

“We have the experience all over the world with Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and The Coca-Cola Company and I believe we have the talent right here in Jamaica to deliver global marketing strategies, campaigns and talent for those campaigns. My goal is to develop local creatives capable of delivering on international standards as well as developing and exporting local talent for our international brand campaigns. We are starting with creating a programme for marketing professionals globally, with a Jamaican as its face.”

The SMC Group was launched in London in 1999 in London, originally to provide specialist PR and marketing services support for record labels and film studios such as Universal Music, Sony, BMG, EMI and Twentieth Century Fox. Over its more than 20 years' history, the SMC Group has evolved into one of the foremost entertainment global entertainment marketing agencies that assist clients in developing their brand strategies, creative ideas and entertainment-based partnerships.

Jamaicans looking to be the face of this groundbreaking series are invited to submit a three-minute demo tape covering three stories from Asia, Africa and the Middle East of celebrities/talents and brand partnerships to jointhesmcteam@gmail.com.

The deadline for submissions is September 10, 2021.