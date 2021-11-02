Smellie makes case for children

“I consider myself a conscious record producer; one who is abreast of the day-to-day happenings in the world. So, when the news begin to centre around the sexual abuse of children by grown men, you got to forget the hype and deal with real problems which affect the lives of people,” he said.

“There is so much pain is society. So much tears and sadness. We need people to understand that all lives matter and that we need to protect our children,” Smellie continued.

There were almost 10,000 cases of child abuse reported in 2020. Sexual abuse accounted for 20 per cent of these reports.

Principal of Nuh Sympathy Records, Smellie is producer of Pedophile by deejay Tropycal. It is done on the producer's Tear Drops rhythm. It was released on Friday, October 28.

“It's definitely not a dancehall 'riddim' because I want people out there listening to keep thinking about the message,” said Smellie.

“I have worked with Tropycal before. I know he is a creative person who has entered local talent competitions and has performed in Guyana. I am also aware that he is very convincing. So, when I hear the final mix of this song I felt good because he has put his all into it,” he continued.

Smellie, born in Olympics Gardens in Kingston, attended Norman Manley High School. Now in his 30s, he became interested in music through a relative who made dancehall rhythms on cellphones. He was later introduced to a home studio where he honed his skills with the aid of modern technology.

His productions include Be Careful by Tropycal, Change A Come (JMovemence), Dem A Wicked (Marlon Binns), and Idol by Akeem Robinson.