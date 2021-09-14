Snapps Splash gets nod

SNAPPA Chef, conceptualiser and promoter of the event Snapps Splash, is pleased with the success of the second annual staging held on July 31.

“I wanted to highlight some great artistes that's not getting enough support and love. I also used the opportunity to put my music out there,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

It was held at Andrea's Outdoor in Queens, New York, and saw roughly 300 in attendance.

The emcees were Queen D and Jodie Wright, while music was provided by disc jocks Vintage and Pele Touch.

Snappa Chef (given name Prince Oldacre) said the highlight of the stage show was the performances.

“We had some great live performances – from ladies being serenaded by the talented artiste Michael Dawkins to my brother in music, Straight blessing us with his song Virus, to cultural artistes like Spirit of Truth and, as his name suggests, spitting nothing but the truth and entertaining us with his widely received performance of the song Cost Me,” he said.

The other acts were Tay Spades, Knolige, Kah Era, Ras T, Dan I J, Queen Kamarla, Hyaxia, and Nevertheless.

Snappa Chef also performed some of his tracks, including Paradise, Stage 4 Badmind, Speechless and his most recent release Mr. Gun.

He is currently cooking up some new music, with a full-length album in the pipeline. Titled Legacy, the album will contain 16 tracks.

“Right now, I'm just turning up the musical fire some more. I have a few collabs in the making, as well as some great charity works. I'm definitely going to Africa and involving the youths more,” he said.

Fans can look out for the 2022 edition of Snapps Splash, which is already in the planning stages.

“If you were there this year you already know what to expect for next year, but if you missed it this year make sure you get your vibes ready for some good music, and [your] stomach ready for some good food next year,” said the artiste and promoter.