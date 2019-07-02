Soca Gold tops Billboard

The double-disc Soca Gold 2019 compilation tops the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart this week. Released by VP Records on June 21, it sold 299 copies in its opening week.

Seventeen tracks are featured on disc one. They include Savannah Grass by Kes The Band, Marc by Fay Ann Lyons and Brace Up by Machel Montano.

Disc 2 is the Soca Gold 2019 Mega-mix by Team Soca-DJ Spice. This is the first Soca Gold compilation to top the chart since 2017.

Rising to number two with an additional 143 copies sold is Rapture, the EP by Koffee. The previous week, it sold 113 copies and now has a tally of 2,589 copies.

Hybrid by Collie Buddz jumps from number 10 to three. To date, it has sold 2,102 copies.

Ways of The World by The Movement is down to number four, having spent two weeks atop the chart. It has sold 1,886 copies.

Rebelution's Free Rein inches up to number five with sales of 21,530 copies. Slipping two places to number six is Rainford by Lee “Scratch” Perry with 757 copies sold.

Former chart-topper Mass Manipulation, by Steel Pulse, is number seven with sales of 1,889 copies.

Sting and Shaggy's Grammy-winning 44/876 is back in the Top 10 at number eight. Since its release in April last year, the set has sold 54,096 copies.

Holding firm at number nine is Reggae Now by The Aggrolites, while Timeless by Marcia Griffiths which opened at number two last week with 166 copies, is number 10 with an additional 65 copies sold.

DJ Frass Records debuts at number 16 with the Prime Time News Riddim compilation, which has sold 36 copies.

Tarrus Riley earns his fifth entry with Blending Life's Experiences Musically (B.L.E.M.), a six-song EP. It debuts at number 15.