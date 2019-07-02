Social changes

Changes are coming for next year's Get Social Awards.

The inaugural event, a precursor to Reggae Sumfest, was held on Saturday at the headquarters of Downsound Entertainment in St Andrew. However, it was plagued by a no-show of winners, particularly artistes, many of whom are overseas.

Conceptualiser of the event, Tara Playfair-Scott, told the Jamaica Observer that the biggest lesson she learned was that many artistes tour at this time of year. Therefore, something has to be done with scheduling.

“It was a great event. I am so pleased with how everything came together and for the persons who turned out to support and collect their awards. If there is one thing we will have to look at for next year is the timing of the event. A lot of the artistes would have liked to have been here but their schedules saw them travelling overseas, or on tour and as a result were not able to be with us,” she said. “We were, however, able to get them to send us videos doing their acceptance speeches and so we are grateful. So, the timing of the event is definitely something we have to look into for next year.”

The Get Social Awards are decided through online voting. It pays tribute to Jamaican and Caribbean social media by recognising companies and organisations on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Persons vote for their favourites in 37 categories which come under five headings — Music, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Social and Entertainment.

Among the big winners were deejay Spice, who won two awards for Best Publicity Stunt and Best Female Dancehall Artiste. Radio personality Miss Kitty also walked away with two awards — Influencer of The Year and The People's Choice Award.

Chronixx was named best Male Reggae Artiste; Koffee, Best Female Reggae Artiste; Best Male Dancehall Artiste was Vybz Kartel; Breakthrough Female Artiste of The Year went to Jada Kingdom; Breakthrough Male Artiste went to Teejay; Best Music Producer, Rvssian; Best Dance Song went to Fling By Ding Dong; while Icons of The Stage awards went to Beres Hammond, Buju Banton and Sizzla.

None of these winners were present. Chronixx is in Uganda, Miss Kitty was hosting the St Kitts Music Festival, Hammond was in New York for Sunday's Groovin' In The Park concert. Spice, who is on tour, sent a video message from her hotel balcony in Greece. Koffee is on tour in Europe and Jada Kingdom is in California.

The night's major spark was deejay Munga Honorebel, who won Best Comeback Song for Nah Mad. He gave an impromptu performance.

Other winners were: Best Selector, Bishop Escobar; Best Breakfast Party, Daybreak; Best Week/Weekend Party Series went to Dream Weekend; Best Comedian, Quite Perry; Best Charity, Shaggy and Friends; Best Overall Party, Sandz; and Best Athlete, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The Sandals Resorts chain won for Best Hotel; Best Coffee House went to Starbucks; Best Bar, Macau Gaming Lounge, Best Chill Spot, Little Ochie Seafood in St Elizabeth; Fromage took Best Restaurant award, Best Caterer, 2 Sisters And A Meal; Ribbiz took the award for Best High Energy Lounge; Grace won Best Jamaican Brand, while Best Cannabis Café went to Epican.

Also taking home awards were Best Blogger (Ramone Robinson), Krystal Tomlinson (Female Empowerment), Gospel Artiste (Kevin Downswell), Best Child Star (LC).

Beautiful Beginnings won for Best Make-up Artiste; Kamila McDonald won Best Health and Fitness Personality, Best Social Medial went to Sleek and Best Gossip Blog went to Dear Dream.