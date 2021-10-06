SOJA finds Beauty in the Silence

GRAMMY-NOMINATED American reggae band SOJA earns its sixth charting title on this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Beauty in the Silence , a 13-track set released September 24 via ATO Records LLC, debuts at number two.

Beauty in the Silence features collaborations with heavy hitters, including Ali Campbell of UB40, J Boog, Collie Buddz, Common Kings, Rebelution, Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, and Eric Swanson.

Beauty in the Silence also debuts at 34 on Billboard's Current Albums Sales Chart, and 52 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

The Virginia-based band has four chart-toppers to its credit: Poetry in Motion (2017), Live in Virginia (2016), Strength to Survive (2012), and Amid the Noise and Haste (2014).

Elsewhere on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 91 weeks at number one with Legend, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection dips to three.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good, which peaked at number two last year, is firm at number four, while the long-running World on Fire, which topped the chart in 2019, inches up to number five.

In the Moment by Rebelution, which peaked at two a few months ago, moves up three places to number six this week, while Greatest Hits by UB40 dips to seven.

Stick Figure's Set in Stone slips to eight, while Sean Paul pulls a double as The Trinity and Dutty Rock re-enter at nine and 10, respectively.

On other Billboard charts, the reggae spin on Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington and Small Jam slips from 97 to 120 on Billboard's Global 200 Excluding US Chart.

Capella Grey continues to make moves on the charts with his late-summer hit Gyalis. The song inches up from 29 to 28 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, while pushing nine to five on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On the Hot 100, it stays put at 64, while on Hot R&B Songs it shifts from six to five.

On Radio Songs, Gyalis climbs from 47 to 36, while inching from seven to six on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On Rhythmic Songs Top 40, the song charges from 17 to 14.

Jamaican producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston maintains his presence on the Billboard charts with Nostalgico, featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown. The song moves from 154 to 111 on Billboard's Global 200 chart, while rising from 135 to 88 on the Global 200 Excluding US Chart.

Nostalgico also makes moves on the Latin charts. On Latin Digital Song Sales it slips from 21 to 23 after peaking at number six, three weeks ago. Over on Hot Latin Songs, it stays firm at 17, while backtracking from 19 to 25 on Latin Streaming Songs, where it peaked at 12.

On regional charts, Babylon is Falling by Jonathan Emile featuring Maxi Priest is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.

On the South Florida Reggae Chart, a remake of You Don't Have to Be a Star by Hopeton Lindo and Fiona is the number chart-topper.

Never Knew Love Till You by Audley Rollen takes over the number one spot on The Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart.