Sol keeps it real with Inna Life
Sol Weatherman feels his song, Inna Life , has been resonating with listeners due to its message of upliftment and empowerment.
“The song ah deal with reality and things that happen daily, including things I experienced personally. It shows you that it is often the closest people you have to watch out for; the ones you call your friend, as soon as you make headway, your friends show their true colours. The whole world can relate to it, the vicious cycle of economics cause the violence, and the endless lust for power,” Sol Weatherman told the Jamaica Observer.
Inna Life was released in April 2018 on the Stand Proud Production/Krayv Music labels.
“The Inna Life song is a real creeper. The song came out last year and is just now soaking in the minds of people because it goes deep into the psychology of the ghetto. It shows you that when one man buss and make it in the ghetto, your friend dem can bad mind and kill you, or a man make it and buy gun and kill off those same friends same way,” he said.
Sol Weatherman, given name Andre Rowe, was born in Kingston. He attended St Jago High in St Catherine, before migrating to Texas. He recorded his first single in 2010 and began to open up big shows for established acts like Serani and Gyptian. After moving to Virginia, his fan base continued to grow. He returned to Jamaica to pursue music after 14 years in the United States.
Sol Weatherman is booked for the pre-Reggae Sumfest show on July 15 in Montego Bay, St James, and another dubbed Level Up Saturday on Hunts Bay Lane.
He is known for songs including Handcart, Feel So Good and Weatherman.
