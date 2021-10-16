Solid sets at Best of The Best

BEST of The Best returned to South Florida last Sunday and organisers are pleased with the response after last year's break due to COVID-19.

There was reportedly a solid turnout at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami for a show that featured marquee acts like Tarrus Riley, Tanya Stephens, and Spice.

“Keeping a show like Best of The Best during a time when many are unsure, you don't know what to expect. What we wanted was to deliver and make sure persons enjoyed themselves and for the most part we achieved that,” said the event's co-founder, Steven “Jabba” Beckford. “Vendors were happy and many patrons and the artistes were happy. We thank each patron, artistes, sponsors and media who supported Best of The Best 2021.”

Beckford, however, pointed to a significant glitch.

“The only disappointment was the unfortunate no performance of Koffee which we are still waiting for her and [her] management to share with fans why she did not attend,” he said.

Soca acts Bunji Garlin, Skinny Fabulous, and Alison Hinds also performed on the 15th staging of Best of The Best.