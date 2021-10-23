Sone G feels the spirit

Gospel music has shed its traditional garb since the 1990s with the emergence of flamboyant acts like Kirk Franklin. They influenced a new wave of Christian artistes, including Sone G.

Known for pop/dancehall songs like Solid Rock, Miss Jamaica, and Overcome, the South Florida-based singer's latest single is Spirit A Move.

A contemporary take on revival music, it has a message of optimism amid the devastation of COVID-19.

“Most definitely, especially in this time we are living in, the message of hope is critical. Everybody needs to hear and know,” said Sone G. “Being a versatile artiste is the only way to ensure your message isn't looked over.”

Spirit A Move also empathises with individuals making the transition from a secular to faith-based lifestyle, which is what Sone G did over 15 years ago.

It is a feeling many Christians can relate to.

“The message [of Spirit A Move] is simple. When God starts to move in your life yuh can't really understand it; to the point where good things start to happen unexpectedly. It's hard to fathom,” he said.

Sone G, born Cecil Wilson, is originally from Clarendon. He has fond memories of attending dances in the fishing village of Rocky Point, where Turbo Sonic, his grandmother's sound system, often played.

In 2006, he began singing a different tune as a member of Positive NRG, the harmony group with whom he started his recording career. After 12 years and a handful of songs with them, he went solo in 2018.