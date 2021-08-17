Songs of freedom

Marcus Garvey died in 1940, long before the advent of reggae. The Rastafarian movement, which had its origins in West Kingston during the 1930s, was among the first Jamaicans to embrace his message of black empowerment.

In the 1970s, Rastafarian artistes saluted the pan-African legend in song. It is an homage, though not as prevalent, that continues in contemporary reggae.

Here are some of the more memorable Garvey reggae songs:

I Need A Roof, Poor Marcus (The Mighty Diamonds)

The Trench Town trio came to fame at Channel One studio during the 1970s and these are two of the songs that made them internationally-famous. On 'Roof', they hail Garvey the “righteous man” while lamenting the indifferent treatment he receives from his homeland on Poor Marcus.

Marcus Garvey (Burning Spear)

From the classic 1975 album of the same name, Spear projects Garvey the prophet with a powerful statement that helped define the singer's career.

Black Star Liner (Fred Locks)

One of the profound dedications to the Garvey legacy, Fred Locks recalls Garvey's ill-fated shipping line and his commitment to the repatriation of black people to Africa, on this 1975 anthem.

Two Sevens Clash (Culture)

There is no concrete documentation that Garvey 'prophesied' chaos on July 7 1977 when the sevens clashed. But Culture's apocalyptic song, produced by Joe Gibbs, caused a stir in Kingston that day. Some schools and businesses were closed in anticipation of pandemonium.

Redemption Song (Bob Marley)

Having interpreted Emperor Haile Selassie I's impassioned speech to the League of Nations for War on the Rastaman Vibration album, Marley did the same for this somber acoustic number with a Garvey speech made in Nova Scotia, Canada in 1937. From the reggae king's Uprising album, released in 1980.

Rally Round The Flag (Steel Pulse)

One God, One Aim, One Destiny, a recurring theme of the Garvey message, is used to great effect on this showstopper written by David Hinds, lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the British band. From True Democracy, Steel Pulse's outstanding 1983 album.

Oh Marcus (Freddie McGregor)

The singer was at his peak when he delivered this fine track from 1987.

Love Created I (Tarrus Riley)

Riley's breakthrough album, Parables, produced hits like She's Royal, but he struck a nerve with this number from his follow-up, Contagious. It called for Afro-conscious teachings for black youth like that of Garvey, rather than the Euro-centric doctrine that has dominated classrooms for centuries.